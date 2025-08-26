Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbai Police Brace For Security Challenge As Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Patil Plans Lalbaugcha Raja Visit, Protest March

Mumbai Police prepare for heavy security as Manoj Jarange Patil announces Lalbaugcha Raja visit and Azad Maidan protest | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai police will be facing a nightmarish situation with Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil planning to visit the Lalbaug Ganpati with lakhs of his followers from the interiors of Maharashtra. The iconic Ganesh festival at Lalbaug is visited by lakhs of devotees during the 10-day megal festival. With Jarange Patil declaring his intention to visit this Ganpati the situation is certain to be very complicated in terms of crowd control.

Police in a Dilemma

The city police is in a major dilemma. If it prevents Jarange Patil and his supporters from entering the city like what they did in the past, they will be accused of preventing Hindus from having darshan of Ganesha. On the contrary if the march is allowed, then the cops will be saddled with an extremely difficult crowd control task.

Jarange Patil is shrewdly using the Lalbaug Ganeshotsav to further his cause of Maratha reservation. He has already announced that this will be his last march to Mumbai and he will return to his village in Jalna only after getting the Fadnavis government to announce reservation.

Reservation Battle & Court Roadblock

The government has already made provision for Maratha reservation, but the decision has been challenged in Bombay high court and there is little the government can do except wait for the court decision. The police also will have to factor in the terror angle since the ISI may become active after the humiliation which Pakistan suffered during Operation Sindoor.

Protest March and Indefinite Hunger Strike

Starting on August 27, Mumbai is preparing for a massive influx of devotees across the city. To ensure the festival remains peaceful, Mumbai Police will deploy a massive security force on the streets.

However, adding to the challenge, Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange Patil and his supporters are scheduled to hold a major march at Azad Maidan on August 29, sparking concerns over law and order during the festive season.

During Ganeshotsav, which draws lakhs of devotees, Mumbai Police typically receives additional support from CRPF personnel for security reasons. This year, however, the situation is more complex as thousands of Maratha community members are expected to join the agitation in Mumbai. Police presence and preemptive measures will play a crucial role in maintaining order.

After visiting Lalbaugcha Raja, Jarange Patil plans to begin an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan on August 29. The protest march will start from Jalna district on August 27, Jarange declared at a press conference in Antarwali Sarati on Monday. He urged authorities to designate a specific road in Mumbai for protestors to reach Azad Maidan.

Criticism of Government

Jarange Patil also criticized the government for failing to implement the Sage-Soyare Act in the last 18 months, accusing it of maintaining an autocratic stance. There will be no further discussions on this, he asserted signifying a hardening of his stance.