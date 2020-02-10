BJP proposes MVA disposes resolution recommending Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar

BJP was at the receiving end after opposition parties demanded that the government should challenge the judgement delivered last week by Supreme Court saying that quotas and reservations for promotions for government jobs is not a fundamental right.

BJP's move to corner MVA partners comes close on the heels of recent controversy over the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement that he "will die but never apologize " for speaking the "truth" as he is a Gandhi and not a Savarkar.

Further, a controversial booklet on Veer Savarkar and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) released in the All India Congress Seva Dal training camp in Bhopal last month had claimed that the Hindu Mahasabha co-founder (Savarkar) had a physical relationship with Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi.

BJP had slammed Congress party on both occasions. Fadnavis had said, "Maharashtra and the country will never tolerate the insult to Savarkar ji." He also targeted Shiv Sena saying, "The kind of people Shiv Sena has to deal with to remain in power is very clear. Earlier, Shiv Sena used to react very sharply, why have they gone soft now? This is the question which I would like to pose to Shiv Sena."

Incidentally, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut commented that Savarkar, too, laid down his life for the country like Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi. He noted that Rahul Gandhi's statement was "extremely unfortunate".