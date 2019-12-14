'My name is Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar; will die, but will never apologise'

New Delhi: At the "Bharat Bachao Rally" at Ramlila grounds, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at BJP for demanding an apology for his "rape in India" remark and said, "The BJP asked me to apologise. My name is not Rahul Savarkar, it is Rahul Gandhi, and I will never apologise for speaking the truth. I will die, but I will not apologise for speaking the truth and nor will any Congressman do so. It is Narendra Modi and his assistant Amit Shah who have to apologise to the country for destroying India's economy," he asserted.