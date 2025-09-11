Assam SIT Submits 100-Page Report On Alleged Pakistan Links To CM

Guwahati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police that constituted to find out the alleged links with Pakistan abd an Indian politician submitted its more than 100 pages reports to the Chief Minister's hand in CMO this evening today.

The SIT team comprising ADGP Munna Prasad Gupta, DIG Pranab Jyoti Goswami, SP Rosie Kalita abd ADCP Moitree Deka presented the report.

The SIT found enough evidence in their probe and incorporated it in the report in detail.

The Assam cabinet on February 17 this year constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged anti-India activities of Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and his associates.

The probe has reportedly uncovered startling details pointing to a larger conspiracy aimed at undermining the country’s sovereignty.

According to official inputs, the SIT has established the involvement of a British national married to an Indian Member of Parliament in the network of activities linked to Ali Tauqeer Sheikh.

The investigation has further revealed how the Ministry of Interior, Government of Pakistan, allegedly facilitated the visit of a Member of Parliament from Assam to that country.

The Assam Government has said it will examine the SIT report in detail and place it before the state cabinet. Once the Cabinet deliberates on the findings, the information gathered during the inquiry will be made public.

Earlier today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he would first review the report submitted by the SIT, which is probing the alleged Pakistani links of Assam state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi and his family, and only then would it be made public.

"This is a serious inquiry and is related to the nation's security. After going through the report in detail, a decision will be taken on the action to be taken," Sarma said.

Earlier in the day, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Gaurav Gogoi received a rousing welcome at Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Wednesday, where over two hundred party leaders and workers turned up to greet him. The high-voltage reception, marked by slogans and garlands, quickly turned into a show of strength against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent remarks linking Gogoi to “Pakistan connections.” Gogoi was accompanied by newly joined AGP leader Satyabrata Kalita and BJP ex MLA Binanda Saikia.

Speaking to reporters, the visibly buoyant state Congress president said, “Today, you have seen only a trailer. From now on, every month, Assam will witness major induction programmes. The next one is scheduled for October 10. The people of Assam are waiting with hope for the Congress.”

Congress leaders said that the Chief Minister tried to release a film, but it turned into a super flop even at the trailer stage. As producer, director and actor, he has failed miserably.”

Later in the Rajiv Bhawan Gaurav Gogoi launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP, saying the party had turned into “a private limited firm of Himanta Biswa Sarma.”

“Many are desperate to leave the BJP. If you truly want to serve the people, there is only one platform — the Congress,” he said, invoking the legacy of his father and ex-Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. “He respected Assam’s diversity and built unity. That is the nationalism Congress stands for, not the divisive politics practiced today.”

Pointing to poor rankings in health and education, Gogoi said, “Assam is at the bottom in key sectors, while the government only promotes communalism. This time, the people have decided — the fight will be decisive.”

Regarding his links with Pakistan and probe by SIT Gogoi said repeatedly flop show, flop show and flop show only.