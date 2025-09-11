 Allahabad High Court Grants Bail To Azam Khan, Barqat Ali In Dungarpur Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAllahabad High Court Grants Bail To Azam Khan, Barqat Ali In Dungarpur Case

Allahabad High Court Grants Bail To Azam Khan, Barqat Ali In Dungarpur Case

On May 30, 2024, Rampur’s MP-MLA court sentenced Azam Khan to 10 years’ imprisonment and Barqat Ali to 7 years in connection with the case. Following their conviction, both had moved the High Court challenging the verdict and sought bail during the appeal proceedings.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 02:31 AM IST
article-image
Azam Khan | X @VoxShadabKhan

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and contractor Barqat Ali in the high-profile Dungarpur case of Rampur. Justice Sameer Jain approved their bail pleas in a criminal appeal pending before

the court.

On May 30, 2024, Rampur’s MP-MLA court sentenced Azam Khan to 10 years’ imprisonment and Barqat Ali to 7 years in connection with the case. Following their conviction, both had moved the High Court challenging the verdict and sought bail during the appeal proceedings.

The Dungarpur case traces back to 2016, when several houses in the settlement were demolished during the SP regime on claims of encroachment. Locals alleged that Azam Khan, retired CO Ale Hasan Khan, and contractor Barqat Ali forcibly evicted residents, vandalised homes, and issued threats.

FPJ Shorts
Lucknow: SP Workers Clash With Police During Protest Over Electoral Roll Revision
Lucknow: SP Workers Clash With Police During Protest Over Electoral Roll Revision
Assam SIT Submits 100-Page Report On Alleged Pakistan Links To CM
Assam SIT Submits 100-Page Report On Alleged Pakistan Links To CM
'Hardik Is Like A...': Shivam Dube Praises Hardik Pandya After India's Dominant Win Over UAE In Asia Cup 2025; Video
'Hardik Is Like A...': Shivam Dube Praises Hardik Pandya After India's Dominant Win Over UAE In Asia Cup 2025; Video
Kharghar Police Probe Hit-and-Run After 73-Year-Old’s Death Initially Declared Accidental
Kharghar Police Probe Hit-and-Run After 73-Year-Old’s Death Initially Declared Accidental
Read Also
Nepal Gen Z Protest: Protestor Makes TikTok Dance Video Outside Burning Parliament; Netizens Demand...
article-image

In August 2019, an FIR was filed at Ganj police station by complainant Abrar. Additional residents also lodged around 12 separate cases, citing assault, looting, and intimidation.

The matter remains under appeal, with the High Court granting temporary relief to the accused.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Allahabad High Court Grants Bail To Azam Khan, Barqat Ali In Dungarpur Case

Allahabad High Court Grants Bail To Azam Khan, Barqat Ali In Dungarpur Case

Lucknow: SP Workers Clash With Police During Protest Over Electoral Roll Revision

Lucknow: SP Workers Clash With Police During Protest Over Electoral Roll Revision

Assam SIT Submits 100-Page Report On Alleged Pakistan Links To CM

Assam SIT Submits 100-Page Report On Alleged Pakistan Links To CM

Maharashtra Moves To Bring Back Stranded Tourists From Nepal Amid Rising Tensions

Maharashtra Moves To Bring Back Stranded Tourists From Nepal Amid Rising Tensions

Nepal Unrest: Nationwide Curfew Imposed Till September 11 Morning Amid Escalating Violence

Nepal Unrest: Nationwide Curfew Imposed Till September 11 Morning Amid Escalating Violence