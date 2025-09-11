Allahabad High Court Grants Bail To Azam Khan, Barqat Ali In Dungarpur Case

Azam Khan | X @VoxShadabKhan

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and contractor Barqat Ali in the high-profile Dungarpur case of Rampur. Justice Sameer Jain approved their bail pleas in a criminal appeal pending before

the court.

On May 30, 2024, Rampur’s MP-MLA court sentenced Azam Khan to 10 years’ imprisonment and Barqat Ali to 7 years in connection with the case. Following their conviction, both had moved the High Court challenging the verdict and sought bail during the appeal proceedings.

The Dungarpur case traces back to 2016, when several houses in the settlement were demolished during the SP regime on claims of encroachment. Locals alleged that Azam Khan, retired CO Ale Hasan Khan, and contractor Barqat Ali forcibly evicted residents, vandalised homes, and issued threats.

In August 2019, an FIR was filed at Ganj police station by complainant Abrar. Additional residents also lodged around 12 separate cases, citing assault, looting, and intimidation.

The matter remains under appeal, with the High Court granting temporary relief to the accused.