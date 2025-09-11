 Uttar Pradesh On High Alert Amid Nepal Unrest; Border Districts Sealed
Uttar Pradesh On High Alert Amid Nepal Unrest; Border Districts Sealed

Additional forces have been deployed to prevent any law-and-order issues arising from the crisis. A special police wing has been tasked with monitoring all social media content related to Nepal. Officials confirmed that any provocative or misleading post will invite immediate action.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 02:35 AM IST
article-image
UP On High Alert Amid Nepal Unrest | File Pic

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has declared a statewide high alert in response to the ongoing unrest and protests in Nepal. Border districts have been sealed, with police conducting continuous patrolling and surveillance. Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna directed all border district units to remain on 24-hour alert.

To assist Indian nationals stranded in Nepal, the state has established a dedicated control room at DGP headquarters. Law and Order ADG Amitabh Yash, overseeing the arrangement, said three helpline numbers and a WhatsApp line will remain active round the clock. Citizens can directly seek assistance through these channels.

With enhanced vigilance, UP authorities aim to contain cross-border tensions and maintain internal security during the Nepal crisis.

