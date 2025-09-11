 Lucknow: SP Workers Clash With Police During Protest Over Electoral Roll Revision
Protesters carried placards and alleged that before Bihar polls, lakhs of names were deleted from voter lists, and now the same attempt is being made in Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul M
Updated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 02:28 AM IST
Saurabh Pandey

Lucknow witnessed high drama on Tuesday as Samajwadi Party workers clashed with police during a protest march from GPO to Vidhan Bhavan, raising slogans of “Vote chor gaddi chhod” (Vote thieves, step down). The agitation was staged against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which the SP alleged is a tool for “vote theft.” Police halted the rally near Hazratganj, sparking heated arguments and scuffles. SP leader Samayun Khan accused the government of “killing the Constitution” by attempting to snatch away citizens’ right to vote. He also targeted the Election Commission, claiming it was “working for the ruling side.”

Protesters carried placards and alleged that before Bihar polls, lakhs of names were deleted from voter lists, and now the same attempt is being made in Uttar Pradesh.

Later, detained workers were released at Eco Garden. SP leaders vowed to continue their agitation, accusing the government of failure on education, jobs, and healthcare while “increasing public misery through authoritarian measures.”

