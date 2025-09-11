 PM Modi Reaffirms Commitment To Strengthen India-Qatar Strategic Partnership Amid Regional Tensions
During the call, PM Modi also expressed deep concern over the recent strikes in Doha over Hamas leaders by Israel, condemning the violation of Qatar's sovereignty. He emphasized India's support for Qatar and its efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 12:28 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar, on Wednesday and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the India-Qatar Strategic Partnership. | X @ANI & File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar, on Wednesday and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the India-Qatar Strategic Partnership.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction over the continued progress in the India-Qatar Strategic Partnership, which has seen sustained growth in areas such as trade, investment, and security cooperation. They reaffirmed their mutual commitment to advancing bilateral cooperation across all fields of mutual interest, as per the press statement.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close touch and continue working together to strengthen the longstanding ties between the two countries.

PM Modi further appreciated Qatar's mediation role in the Gaza conflict, including its efforts in securing a ceasefire and facilitating the release of hostages.

In a post on X, PM said, "Spoke with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and expressed deep concern at the attacks in Doha. India condemns the violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly State of Qatar. We support resolution of issues through dialogue and diplomacy, and avoiding escalation. India stands firmly in support of peace and stability in the region, and against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

The Prime Minister also reiterated India's stance on resolving issues through dialogue and diplomacy, urging all parties to avoid further escalation.

He highlighted India's commitment to regional peace, security, and combating terrorism in all its forms, as per the press statement.

In response, Sheikh Tamim thanked PM Modi for his solidarity with Qatar and its people during this challenging period. The Amir also expressed his appreciation for India's ongoing support in promoting peace in the region.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

