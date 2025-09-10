UP CM Yogi Adityanath Hails Mahant Digvijayanath & Mahant Avaidyanath As Guiding Lights

Gorakhpur: Gorakshpeethadhishwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, described humans as the finest creation of God, emphasizing that no one is unworthy if guided by the right mentor. “If someone is seen as unworthy, it is only because they have not found a suitable guru,” he said, adding that Yuga Purush Brahmalin Mahant Digvijayanath Ji Maharaj and Rashtra Sant Brahmalin Mahant Avaidyanath Ji Maharaj were such exceptional guides for society.

CM Yogi was addressing the commemoration ceremony marking the 56th death anniversary of Mahant Digvijayanath and the 11th death anniversary of Mahant Avaidyanath at Gorakhnath Temple, observed on Ashwin Krishna Tritiya.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Quoting the Sanskrit shloka “Amantramaksharam nasti, nasti mulamanoṣadham, ayogyaḥ puruṣo nasti, yojakas tatra durlabhaḥ,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that just as every syllable has the potential to become a mantra and every plant holds medicinal value, no person is truly unworthy. “What is needed is the right guru to recognize and channel that potential,” he emphasized.

The Chief Minister said the Mahants of Gorakshpeeth have always fulfilled this role, giving direction to society and the nation. He recalled that both Yuga Purush Brahmalin Mahant Digvijayanath Ji Maharaj and Rashtra Sant Brahmalin Mahant Avaidyanath Ji Maharaj dedicated their lives to the service of dharma and the nation.

Read Also UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Pay Tribute To His Gurudev Mahant Avaidyanath On 11th Death Anniversary

The Chief Minister said that for a monk, solitude is life, society is family, the nation is home, and the eternal (Sanatan) is the only community. He noted that saints’ resolutions carry purity and firmness, and the essence of their penance lies within those vows. “When a true saint makes a resolution, its fulfillment becomes inevitable,” he remarked.

CM Yogi added that Brahmalin Mahant Digvijayanath Ji and Brahmalin Mahant Avaidyanath Ji were saints of such unwavering resolve, whose lifelong commitment and struggle for the construction of the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya now stand vindicated before the world.

Paying tribute to Brahmlin Mahant Digvijayanath Ji Maharaj, the Chief Minister said that Mahant Ji was born in the historically renowned Mewar lineage that never surrendered to foreign invaders. “Following the tradition of Maharana Pratap, he came to Gorakhpur. His life was not limited to spiritual upliftment; he also emphasized worldly progress for society and the nation through education and service, along with religious prosperity. Mahant Avedyanath Ji continued this legacy,” he said. CM Yogi said that a true monk advances both dharma and selfless welfare (Nishreyas) together.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Mahant Digvijayanath not only designed the present Gorakhnath Temple, establishing it as a magnificent symbol of the eternal Sanatan tradition, but also spearheaded educational reform in eastern Uttar Pradesh. In 1932, he founded the Maharana Pratap Education Council and aimed for establishing a university in Gorakhpur. After independence, when efforts to build the university slowed, he ensured its foundation by donating his two-degree colleges. He also fulfilled his commitment to girls’ education by creating a dedicated centre for their schooling.

CM Yogi said that Brahmlin Mahant Digvijayanath was committed to removing symbols of slavery. Removing colonial remnants in Ayodhya and constructing the grand Shri Ram Mandir was both his and Brahmlin Mahant Avedyanath's vision. Today, that resolution has been fulfilled, erasing symbols of subjugation. He said that any Indian who does not feel pride seeing the grand temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya would hardly deserve to be called an Indian.

Read Also UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Officials To Free Encroached Land Of Poor At Janata Darshan

Viksit Bharat is not just a political commitment but a mantra of India and Bhartiyata: CM

In his address, CM Yogi Adityanath referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a Viksit Bharat, saying it is not just a political resolution but a mantra of India and Bhartiyata. He said India has demonstrated its strength to the world through the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, and its tradition has always been one of unity, not conflict. To uphold this legacy, he stressed, a developed and self-reliant India is essential, and every citizen must align with this national commitment.

Traditions are our heritage, lessons to learn: CM

The Chief Minister said that weekly events held at Gorakshpeeth in memory of revered acharyas are part of the Peeth’s living tradition. On this day, tributes were also offered across all institutions of the Maharana Pratap Education Council. He emphasized that such traditions are our heritage, serving as a source of inspiration and guidance for present and future generations.

Speaking on the theme of heritage, CM Yogi highlighted Takshashila University, established in Akhand Bharat in honour of Taksh, son of Bharat and nephew of Lord Shri Ram, and regarded as the world’s first university. He noted that Panini’s grammar was developed there, and that pioneers of Ayurveda such as Maharishi Sushruta and Charak were among its illustrious alumni. Takshashila, he said, stood as a premier centre of learning in Ayurveda, linguistics, economics, political science, agriculture, and many other disciplines, symbolizing India’s ancient tradition of knowledge and scholarship.

Presence of saints and dignitaries

The commemoration ceremony was attended by former MP Dr. Ram Vilas Vedanti, Jagadguru Ramanujacharya, Swami Vasudevacharya, Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Dr. Ramkamalacharya from Kashi, MLA Mahant Balknath from Rajasthan, Mahant Chetainath from Haridwar, Mahant Sharnath from Junagarh, Gujarat, Jagadguru Santoshacharya Satuwa Baba from Kashi, Yogi Devnath from Bhuj, Gujarat, Prof. JP Saini (VC of Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology), and many others.

Also present were Mahants from across India, including Mahant Yogi Jitainath (Koth Math, Haryana), Mahant Mukeshnath (Wardha, Maharashtra), Yogi Rajnath (Fatehabad, Haryana), Mahant Ramlakhandas (Digambar Akhara, Ayodhya), Yogi Kamalchandranath (Sringeri, Karnataka), Yogi Lalanath (Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh), Mahant Kashinath (Jalore, Rajasthan), Yogi Mahavirnath (Ujjain), Mahant Ravindradas (Kalibari, Gorakhpur), Acharya Shiv Prakash (Sacha Baba Ashram, Arail), as well as local representatives including Mayor Dr. Manglesh Srivastava, former minister & MLC Dr. Mahendra Singh, MLC Dr. Dharmendra Singh, MLAs Vipin Singh, Mahendrapal Singh, Pradeep Shukla, and many students and devotees from Maharana Pratap Education Council institutions.