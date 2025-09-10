 UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Officials To Free Encroached Land Of Poor At Janata Darshan
During the Janta Darshan, a woman complained about land being occupied by local bullies. Taking immediate cognizance, CM Yogi directed the police and administrative officers present to take swift action, free the land from encroachment, and ensure such incidents are not repeated.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 06:19 PM IST
article-image

Gorakhpur: At the Janata Darshan in Gorakhnath temple on Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to free encroached land of the poor without delay and warned of strict action against those exploiting the weak, reaffirming his government’s commitment to justice and fairness.

Sitting outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Auditorium, he met around 200 individuals, heard their grievances and assured them that no injustice would be tolerated under his government. He directed officials to promptly and fairly resolve all applications submitted by the people, ensuring satisfactory outcomes for every victim.

During the Janta Darshan, a woman complained about land being occupied by local bullies. Taking immediate cognizance, CM Yogi directed the police and administrative officers present to take swift action, free the land from encroachment, and ensure such incidents are not repeated.

Several people also sought financial assistance for medical treatment. The Chief Minister assured them of full government support, instructing officials to complete treatment-related estimates at the earliest and forward them to the government for assistance.

article-image

He stressed that all revenue and police matters must be resolved with absolute transparency and impartiality, ensuring sensitive handling of every victim’s concerns.

The Janata Darshan also turned into a warm interaction with families as CM Yogi blessed children, inquired about their studies, encouraged them to work hard, and distributed chocolates. Urging parents to prioritize education, he assured that schooling, books, and facilities are provided free of cost.

