Yogi Govt Pushes Education Reforms With Tech-Enabled Kitab Vitran App

Yogi Adityanath | (ANI Photo)

Lucknow: The Yogi government is infusing fresh momentum into education reforms across Uttar Pradesh’s government schools. Teacher guides for Class 3 Hindi and Mathematics are being distributed to more than 5.75 lakh teachers and Shiksha Mitras in 1.32 lakh schools, benefiting nearly 1.48 crore students through the Kitab Vitran App.

Developed for teachers of primary, upper primary, and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), the guides offer detailed instructions on the use, maintenance, and distribution of teacher diaries and other learning materials. For the first time, technology-driven distribution has ensured timely delivery, greater transparency, and real-time monitoring—setting new benchmarks in education governance.

About the ‘Kitab Vitran App’

The ‘Kitab Vitran App’ was launched to ensure transparent and timely supply of educational materials in government schools. This QR code-based app allows the delivery of textbooks, workbooks, teacher guides, and other materials to reach the last mile efficiently. District and Block Education Officers, SRG, ARP, DIET mentors, principals, and teachers scan the QR codes upon receipt, recording the details online. This enables the State Project Office to monitor progress and take action in real time, ensuring transparency and efficiency in the education system.

“Uttar Pradesh’s government school system is undergoing an unprecedented transformation. Over 5.75 lakh teachers and Shiksha Mitras are working diligently to shape the future of 1.48 crore students across 1.33 lakh schools. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, our top priority is to ensure quality education, better facilities, and a transparent system. Our goal is clear – to provide excellent education to every child and make Uttar Pradesh a model in the field of education.”

Sandeep Singh, Minister of Basic Education, Uttar Pradesh

1:Transparency and Timeliness through Technology

The supply and reporting of teacher guides are now fully digital. Through the Kitab Vitran App, received books are scanned and logged online in each school. This system enables direct state-level monitoring and ensures timely delivery of educational materials.

2:Benefits for Teachers and Students

Over 6 lakh teachers in government schools are now better equipped to adopt effective teaching methods, improving overall education quality. Around 1.48 crore students will benefit directly, and Class 3 Hindi and Mathematics lessons are now more structured and impactful.

3: Monitoring from District to School Level

Roles and responsibilities have been clearly defined, from BSA and BEO to principals and teachers. Physical verification will be carried out by SRG, ARP, and DIET mentors, while mandatory reporting and monitoring will be ensured at every level.

Glimpse of Education Reforms

* 1.32 lakh government schools

* 1.48 crore students

5.75 lakh+ teachers

* First-time technical distribution of teacher guides through Kitab Vitran App

“This initiative marks a milestone in education reforms. It will provide real-time data to the government, optimize resource use, and ensure tangible improvements in teaching quality.”

Kanchan Verma, Director General of School Education