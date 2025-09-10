 UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant On 138th Birth Anniversary
Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 06:33 PM IST
article-image
UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday paid a heartfelt tribute to Bharat Ratna Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant, the first Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and former Union Home Minister, on his 138th birth anniversary. After offering a floral tribute to Pandit Pant’s portrait at the Gorakhnath temple office premises, the Chief Minister recalled his invaluable contribution, saying that in the challenging circumstances following independence, Pandit Pant took visionary and positive steps for the development of Uttar Pradesh.

On behalf of the state government and 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi honored the sacred memory of Pandit Pant, describing him as a true son of Mother India. He highlighted that Pt Pant, born in Almora, was a great freedom fighter who actively participated in the Independence Movement. After independence, he played a significant role as the first Chief Minister of the then United Province and later Uttar Pradesh following the first general election.

As Chief Minister, Pandit Pant formulated farsighted plans for the state’s progress at a time when the nation was struggling with the aftermath of centuries of slavery. Despite the disarray in governance, he took decisive steps to strengthen systems and placed Uttar Pradesh on the path of development. Later, in 1954, as the Union Home Minister, he carried forward the vision of national unity initiated by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and introduced the Rajbhasha sutra, further reinforcing the country’s integrity.

