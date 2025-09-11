 J&K: Authorities Relocate 70 Families In Poonch’s Kalaban Village After Continuous Landslides Damage Homes
Speaking on the situation, SDM Mendhar, Imran Rashid Kataria said that the administration acted promptly after following the order of the district collector.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 11:45 AM IST
article-image
Authorities in the Mendhar sector of Poonch district have begun relocating families affected by continuous landslides in the Kalaban village, where land sinking has impacted nearly 70 families since last Saturday. | X @ANI

Poonch: Authorities in the Mendhar sector of Poonch district have begun relocating families affected by continuous landslides in the Kalaban village, where land sinking has impacted nearly 70 families since last Saturday.

Speaking on the situation, SDM Mendhar, Imran Rashid Kataria said that the administration acted promptly after following the order of the district collector.

"In Kalaban, the land has sunken, affecting 70 families, and it began last Saturday and continues. As soon as administration was informed about it, the DC instructed us to monitor it and relocate people to safer places and provide all necessary facilities", said Imran Rashid Kataria.

"Several families have been moved to the homes of relatives, while others have been shifted to shelter camps, where food and essential services are being arranged. Authorities have also taken measures to ensure the safety of livestock, relocating animals from vulnerable areas," he added further.

Videos: Fire Breaks Out In Luggage Coach Of Purnea Special Train In Ghaziabad
article-image

A land drift activity has triggered the massive landslide, because of which more than 25 residential structures were completely damaged.

J-K Minister Javed Ahmed Rana inspected the landslide-affected areas of Mendhar in Poonch and directed the local administration to provide relief support to the affected families.

Addressing the media during his visit on Tuesday, Minister Rana said, "The landslide has impacted many houses...Close to 25 houses have been totally damaged by the landslide... Additionally, around 15-20 houses have developed cracks...The whole area has become unsafe...More than half of the village has been impacted...We have conveyed the instructions to the local administration for providing relief material to the affected people...The government is standing with the people during this tough time..."

Apart from this, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Thard village in Udhampur on Tuesday and reviewed ongoing restoration works on National Highway 44 (NH-44).

Andhra Pradesh Intensifies Evacuation Of Stranded Telugu Citizens From Violence-Hit Nepal With...
article-image

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) had remained closed for around eight days following massive landslides triggered by recent heavy rainfall. The Lieutenant Governor also interacted with affected families and enquired about their well-being.

