Videos: Fire Breaks Out In Luggage Coach Of Purnea Special Train In Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh): A fire broke out in the luggage coach of the Purnea Special Train in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Thursday.
The fire was controlled after the firefighting efforts of UP Police and the fire brigade.
The train resumed its journey after the luggage coach was detached.
Further details are awaited.
(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)