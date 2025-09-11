 Videos: Fire Breaks Out In Luggage Coach Of Purnea Special Train In Ghaziabad
A fire broke out in the luggage coach of the Purnea Special Train in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Thursday. The fire was controlled after the firefighting efforts of UP Police and the fire brigade.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 11:28 AM IST
Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh): A fire broke out in the luggage coach of the Purnea Special Train in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Thursday.

The fire was controlled after the firefighting efforts of UP Police and the fire brigade.

The train resumed its journey after the luggage coach was detached.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Videos: Fire Breaks Out In Luggage Coach Of Purnea Special Train In Ghaziabad

