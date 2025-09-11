Videos: Fire Breaks Out In Luggage Coach Of Purnea Special Train In Ghaziabad | PTI

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh): A fire broke out in the luggage coach of the Purnea Special Train in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Thursday.

The fire was controlled after the firefighting efforts of UP Police and the fire brigade.

VIDEO | Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: A fire broke out in the luggage van of Anand Vihar-Purnea Special train at Sahibabad station. The blaze was brought under control by fire brigade and railway staff. The affected bogie was removed before the train resumed its journey.



#WATCH | Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: A fire broke out in the luggage coach of Purnia Special Train; the fire was later brought under control. No casualties were reported



The train resumed its journey after the luggage coach was detached.

Further details are awaited.

