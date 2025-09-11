Who Was Rajkumar Rai? RJD Leader Shot Dead In Patna Months Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | X/@PTI_News

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rajkumar Rai was shot dead in Bihar's Patna on Wednesday. The incident took place in the Munna Chak area under the Chitragupt Nagar police station. As per the police, unknown assailants fired six bullets at the RJD leader when he was buying some food items from a hotel near his house.

"The deceased had returned from some work in a four-wheeler and started buying some food items from a hotel in the street just before his house, when the criminals fired six bullets at him, due to which he fell on the ground. On receiving the information of the incident, the Chitragupt Nagar police station, located at a distance of a few steps, reached the spot," SP East Parichay Kumar said, as quoted by ANI.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: RJD leader Rajkumar Rai shot dead in Patna



Patna East SP Parichay Kumar says, "A person was shot in lane number seventeen in front of Rajendra Nagar Terminal. His name is being told as Rajkumar alias Ala Rai. Accused seen in CCTV footage. There may be… pic.twitter.com/xwzlzVKjYn — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2025

Rai was shifted to PMCH hospital after the attack. However, doctors declared him brought dead. The police accessed CCTV footage of the attack. In the CCTV footage, two suspects could be seen opening fire at Rai.

Who was Rajkumar Rai?

Rajkumar Rai, also known as Allah Rai, is a leader of Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD. He was also running a land-related business. Rai was a resident of Vaishali Raghopur. However, he lived in Munna Chak. According to reports, Rai was politically active in the state. He was murdered months ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar.

The reason for Rai's murder is not known yet. After receiving information about the RJD leader's assassination, senior police officials rushed to the spot. Rai's sister, Sheela Devi, demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible for her brother’s killing. She warned that family members would block roads and gherao the Chitragupta Nagar police station if the accused were not arrested.

VIDEO | Patna, Bihar: RJD leader Rajkumar Rai shot dead by unidentified assailants in Munnachak area. Police investigation underway.#PatnaNews #BiharNews



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/e4Bgwtvvga — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 11, 2025

“The incident happened around 9:00 PM. They shot him dead after firing multiple rounds. I appeal to the administration to arrest the accused. If there is no arrest, we will block the road and gherao the police station. We will not perform the last rites until arrests are made. My brother was innocent, and he was killed in cold blood. It was a planned murder,” Devi told ANI.

A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

Notably, the assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to take place later this year.