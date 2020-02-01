MVA prestige at stake in Yavatmal district legislative council election

Mumbai: The legislative council election in Yavatmal district on Friday has put the Maha Vikas Aaghadi's and Bharatiya Janata Party's claims to the test. Both parties are positive that they will win this election, for which counting will be held on February 4.

The voting was held on Friday in six centres in Yavatmal district. All 489 voters voted, including 245 males and 244 females. It is to be noted that elected members of municipal corporations, city councils, zilla parishads and the chairman of Panchayat Samiti vote in this election.

The election stirred the political circle of Yavatmal due to huge spending by the candidates. The seat was vacated due to the election of Shiv Sena's Tanaji Sawant to the legislative assembly. Shiv Sena, this time, gave a ticket to Dushyant Chaturvedi, the son of former Congress minister Satish Chaturvedi. BJP too, has fielded Sumit Bajoria, the brother of former Nationalist Congress Party legislator Sandip Bajoria.

Both candidates organised tours for their voters. MVA's Chaturvedi organised a 10 days tour for 317 voters, which included Congress, Sena, NCP and independent members. These voters were ferried to Agra, Wagha border, Bangalore, and Ooty, amongst other places. BJP too sent its voters to Hyderbad, but called them back in just two days.

BJP is claiming that it has the support of 300 voters. "Some NCP voters too, will do cross voting, as Sumit Bajoria is the brother of NCP leader," a local BJP leader said. But Shiv Sena district chief Parah Pingale claimed to have support of 330 voters. "There is no place of horse trading in MVA, this is done by BJP," he taunted.