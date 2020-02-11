NCP's Rohit Pawar gets high court summons over assembly poll win

Aurangabad: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday issued summons to NCP leader Rohit Pawar, grand nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, seeking his response to an election petition alleging malpractices and corruption on his part during the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls.

A single bench of Justice S M Gavhane of Aurangabad bench of HC was hearing a petition filed by former MLA Ramdas Shinde seeking disqualification of Rohit Pawar as MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed Assembly seat.

Shinde, who was elected from the same constituency on two occasions, in his plea, filed through advocates S B Talekar and Madhavi Ayyappan, claimed Pawar would not have won the polls but for corrupt practices adopted by him including bribing voters, character assassination of opponents, as also non disclosure of several expenses incurred by him during the election.

Justice Gavhane, after hearing brief arguments, issued summons to Rohit Pawar directing him to file his affidavit in response to the petition by March 20.