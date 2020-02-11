Delhi Election Results 2020: AAP holds on to its vote share; BJP's second-best show, Cong's worst

The AAP held on to the nearly 54 per cent votes it had got in the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls, while the BJP bagged its second best of 38.5 per cent votes in Assembly elections in Delhi and the Congress registered its worst-ever performance with its vote share slipping to four per cent.

According to Election Commission (EC) figures, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) bagged 53.6 per cent votes in the Delhi Assembly polls, the results of which were declared on Tuesday. It had bagged 54.34 per cent votes in 2015. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has so far won 48 seats and is leading in 14.