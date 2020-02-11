Delhi Elections 2020 results: Sunita Kejriwal considers AAP's victory as best birthday gift

Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday called Aam Aadmi Party's thumping victory in Delhi assembly polls as her "best birthday gift ever".

Speaking to ANI, Sunita Kejriwal, whose birthday falls today, said, "This is the biggest gift I ever got! It is the victory of truth. Last time also, there were similar exit polls but we won 67 seats. I must say patience is key." On being asked about Kejriwal's win from New Delhi Assembly constituency, she said, "It is all Arvind's effort. It is his winning and the people who voted for him. We were just supporting him." She further suggested political parties to focus on the main issues concerning people rather than focusing on baseless accusations.