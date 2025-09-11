 BJP Intensifies Campaign Ahead Of BTC Elections Under Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Leadership
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBJP Intensifies Campaign Ahead Of BTC Elections Under Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Leadership

BJP Intensifies Campaign Ahead Of BTC Elections Under Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Leadership

As BTC election date on September 22 is approaching Chief Minister along with BJP President Dilip Saikia partcipated in the election rallies at Bhergaon,Bhairavkunda in Odalguri district, Dihira in Baksa district and Goreswar in Tamulpur district today.

DIGJYOTI LAHKARUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 10:23 PM IST
article-image

Guwahati: With the aim of peace, development, and a secure BTC, the Bharatiya Janata Party has entered the BTC elections with a combative spirit this time.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma, supported by several ministers and MLAs of the Council of Ministers, along with State BJP President Dilip Saikia leading the organizational strength, the Bharatiya Janata Party has actively entered the race for BTC control.

As BTC election date on September 22 is approaching Chief Minister along with BJP President Dilip Saikia partcipated in the election rallies at Bhergaon,Bhairavkunda in Odalguri district, Dihira in Baksa district and Goreswar in Tamulpur district today.

In the presence of thousands of BTC residents, in these rallies, the Chief Minister expressed that the Bharatiya Janata Party has come to BTC with the goal of peace, harmony, and prosperous BTC.

FPJ Shorts
BJP Intensifies Campaign Ahead Of BTC Elections Under Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Leadership
BJP Intensifies Campaign Ahead Of BTC Elections Under Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Leadership
Mumbai Court Acquits Naval Officer And Parents In Cruelty Case After Complainant Fails To Appear For 10 Years
Mumbai Court Acquits Naval Officer And Parents In Cruelty Case After Complainant Fails To Appear For 10 Years
Dahanu-Virar Commuters Demand Better Train Services; Authorities Say Relief On The Way
Dahanu-Virar Commuters Demand Better Train Services; Authorities Say Relief On The Way
Video: D Gukesh Puts His Head Down In Distraught Before Shaking Hands To Admit Defeat To Ediz Gurel In Grand Swiss 2025 Tournament
Video: D Gukesh Puts His Head Down In Distraught Before Shaking Hands To Admit Defeat To Ediz Gurel In Grand Swiss 2025 Tournament

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma emphasized that BJP’s governance in BTC is essential for a corruption-free BTC. He also highlighted the widespread corruption under previous BPF and UPPL governments. Moreover, he pointed out that funds sent from Delhi and Dispur for the welfare of BTC people were embezzled by BPF and UPPL governments in the past, depriving the people of BTC of genuine development.

The Chief Minister asserted that when the Bharatiya Janata Party governs BTC, 100% of the funds will definitely reach the people time and again, making genuine development for BTC residents possible. Present at the rallies, BJP State President Dilip Saikia urged people to vote for BJP candidates to create an environment where all communities and ethnic groups in BTC live with dignity.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India Loses 4 Unicorns Amid Blanket Ban On Real Money Gaming Sector

India Loses 4 Unicorns Amid Blanket Ban On Real Money Gaming Sector

'Bas Naach, Gaa Raha Hai': Tej Pratap Yadav Taunts Brother Tejashwi During Visit To His Flood-Hit...

'Bas Naach, Gaa Raha Hai': Tej Pratap Yadav Taunts Brother Tejashwi During Visit To His Flood-Hit...

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assures Accountability In Police Action Against Koch Rajbongshi...

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assures Accountability In Police Action Against Koch Rajbongshi...

Ghaziabad: CBI Court Sentences 5 Accused To 3 Years RI, Imposes ₹2.1 Lakh Fine In Forgery &...

Ghaziabad: CBI Court Sentences 5 Accused To 3 Years RI, Imposes ₹2.1 Lakh Fine In Forgery &...

Charlie Kirk Killing: FBI Recovers Weapon Used For Assassination; Know About The Rifle & Its...

Charlie Kirk Killing: FBI Recovers Weapon Used For Assassination; Know About The Rifle & Its...