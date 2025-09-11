BJP Intensifies Campaign Ahead Of BTC Elections Under Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Leadership

Guwahati: With the aim of peace, development, and a secure BTC, the Bharatiya Janata Party has entered the BTC elections with a combative spirit this time.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma, supported by several ministers and MLAs of the Council of Ministers, along with State BJP President Dilip Saikia leading the organizational strength, the Bharatiya Janata Party has actively entered the race for BTC control.

As BTC election date on September 22 is approaching Chief Minister along with BJP President Dilip Saikia partcipated in the election rallies at Bhergaon,Bhairavkunda in Odalguri district, Dihira in Baksa district and Goreswar in Tamulpur district today.

In the presence of thousands of BTC residents, in these rallies, the Chief Minister expressed that the Bharatiya Janata Party has come to BTC with the goal of peace, harmony, and prosperous BTC.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma emphasized that BJP’s governance in BTC is essential for a corruption-free BTC. He also highlighted the widespread corruption under previous BPF and UPPL governments. Moreover, he pointed out that funds sent from Delhi and Dispur for the welfare of BTC people were embezzled by BPF and UPPL governments in the past, depriving the people of BTC of genuine development.

The Chief Minister asserted that when the Bharatiya Janata Party governs BTC, 100% of the funds will definitely reach the people time and again, making genuine development for BTC residents possible. Present at the rallies, BJP State President Dilip Saikia urged people to vote for BJP candidates to create an environment where all communities and ethnic groups in BTC live with dignity.