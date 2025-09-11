Gorakhpur Woman Chases Man On Bike For Around 1.5 Km, Beats Gram Pradhan Candidate Alleging Harassment - VIDEO

Gorakhpur Woman Chases Man On Bike For Around 1.5 Km, Beats Gram Pradhan Candidate Alleging Harassment | X

Gorakhpur, September 11: In a dramatic incident, a woman publicly thrashed a man accusing him of repeated harassment and obscene acts in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. There are reports that the man accused by the woman is a Gram Pradhan candidate. The woman chased the accused man for around 1.5 km on the bike, stopped him and thrashed him in full public view.

The woman alleged that the candidate identified as Dilip Tiwari would often pass vulgar comments and also insisted on giving her lifts. He even used casteist slurs against her. The woman claimed that the pervert's behaviour had become unbearable after which she decided to confront him. On September 7, the woman chased the man on a bike and taught him a lesson in full public view.

The woman said in her complaint that Tiwari tried to flee on his bike as she tried to confront him. The woman chased him down along with her nephew on another bike. She caught hold of the man on the road and pulled him off his bike. She then thrashed him in public. The police reached the spot on receiving information about the commotion. The police intervened and separated both the parties and brought the situation under control.

A case has been registered against Tiwari on the woman's complaint under SC/ST Act and other charges.

Dilip has on the other hand denied all the allegations levelled by the woman against him and claimed that on September 7 at around 4 PM he was returning home on his bike when his political opponents tried to stop him. He also alleged that the woman along with her nephew chased him and dragged him by his collar and slapped him on the road, causing him public humiliation.

The police have registered a case on the basis of his complaint against the woman's husband and four others for assault and property damage.

The police said that the FIRs have been registered against both the parties on the basis of their complaints and the matter is under investigation and further action will be taken after the investigation is completed.