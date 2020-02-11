From Amit Shah to Manoj Tiwari — How BJP's bold predictions about Delhi election results 2020 fell flat

As Delhi voted for the Assembly elections, politicians across the spectrum remained upbeat about their chances. Both the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP were optimistic that this was going to be their year.

Even as all exit polls predicted an easy victory for the AAP, BJP leaders dismissed the predictions. To quote Amit Malviya, "Final result will come on 11 Feb. So indulge yourself with the exit polls but don’t lose sleep over it..."

Well, now that we do have the final results coming in, it does not seem to be lending much credibility to the BJP's denouncement denouncement of all exit polls, as well as their conviction that the party would win '45 plus seats' in the National Capital Territory.

Take a look at some of the highlights:

1. In the run-up to the Delhi polls, Kapil Mishra seemed to have become controversy's favourite child. From chanting 'Desh Ke Gaddaron Ko, Goli Maro Saalo Ko' at a rally to accusing accusing Kejriwal of undertaking "Jinnah politics" and suggesting that the AAP rename itself as "Muslim League" -- he had a lot to say.

on Tuesday, Twitter erupted with jokes and comments on Mishra's Jan 23 tweet proclaiming that "India and Pakistan will compete on the streets of Delhi on 8 February".

Twitter agreed.

They also added that 'India won'.