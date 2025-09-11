 'Bas Naach, Gaa Raha Hai': Tej Pratap Yadav Taunts Brother Tejashwi During Visit To His Flood-Hit Constituency - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Bas Naach, Gaa Raha Hai': Tej Pratap Yadav Taunts Brother Tejashwi During Visit To His Flood-Hit Constituency - VIDEO

'Bas Naach, Gaa Raha Hai': Tej Pratap Yadav Taunts Brother Tejashwi During Visit To His Flood-Hit Constituency - VIDEO

The tussle between the Yadav brothers has taken an ugly turn, with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s estranged son Tej Pratap Yadav attacking his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav during a visit to Tejashwi’s constituency, which is reeling under massive floods.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 10:05 PM IST
article-image
Tej Pratap Yadav Taunts Brother Tejashwi | X

Patna, September 11: As elections draw closer, political drama in Bihar is intensifying. The tussle between the Yadav brothers has taken an ugly turn, with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s estranged son Tej Pratap Yadav attacking his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav during a visit to Tejashwi’s constituency, which is reeling under massive floods. Tej Pratap met flood-affected people and urged his brother to visit the area and stand with them in these tough times.

A video has also surfaced on social media in which Tej Pratap Yadav is seen taking a dig at his brother Tejashwi Yadav by saying that the MLA has failed and is busy in singing and dancing. The video shows that Tej Pratap is holding a mic in his hand speaking about the help he provided to the people.

It can be seen in the video that a person asks him to distribute blankets to the people hit by the floods, to which he replies, "Aap Shant rahiye, kaise baantna hai hum baant rahe hai. Sarkar madad nahi kar raha hai, lekin hum aake de rahe hai. Sarkar aapka fail hai, Vidhayak bhi fail hai bas naach raha hai, gaa raha hai." (Stay calm, I am distributing whatever needs to be distributed. The government is not helping, but I have come forward to give. The government has failed and even the MLA has failed, he is just dancing and singing.)

Earlier, a video surfaced on social media in which Tejashwi was seen dancing with few youngsters for Instagram Reel. Tej Pratap Yadav tageted his brother for dancing in the reel and made the statement against him.

FPJ Shorts
Charlie Kirk Killing: FBI Releases Images Of Person Of Interest As Manhunt For Assassin Intensifies
Charlie Kirk Killing: FBI Releases Images Of Person Of Interest As Manhunt For Assassin Intensifies
Mumbai News: Supervisory Panel Inspects Cooper Hospital Amid Criticism, BMC Promises Upgrades In 3 Months
Mumbai News: Supervisory Panel Inspects Cooper Hospital Amid Criticism, BMC Promises Upgrades In 3 Months
NHSRCL Signs Track Work Agreement For Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project In Maharashtra
NHSRCL Signs Track Work Agreement For Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project In Maharashtra
‘Bhai Aap Toh Ek Weekend Mein Aa Rahe Ho…’: Did Ashneer Grover Take A Dig At Bigg Boss 19 Host Salman Khan?
‘Bhai Aap Toh Ek Weekend Mein Aa Rahe Ho…’: Did Ashneer Grover Take A Dig At Bigg Boss 19 Host Salman Khan?

Tejashwi Yadav currently represents the Raghopur constituency, it can be considered as the strong hold of the Yadav family as Lalu Prasad Yadav has represented the constituency for two terms and Rabri Dev has served Raghopur for three terms.

Tej Pratap also shared a video on his official social media account distributing relief materials to the people of the constituency. He said, "The Raghopur assembly constituency is fully affected by the flood, and the life of the common people is in an extremely bad situation. Regarding this, today I myself took charge and reached Raghopur with relief materials along with my team Tej Pratap Yadav's companions."

In another tweet he targeted the BJP and Nitish Kumar government and also his brother who is the MLA from the constituency. He said, "Today, various panchayats under Vidupur block in Raghoopur assembly constituency of Vaishali district have been fully affected by floods. Most panchayats and villages in this assembly constituency have been submerged due to floods, but no assistance of any kind is being provided by the BJP Nitish government, nor by the MP and MLA of this area."

Read Also
Union Minister Giriraj Singh Slams Congress And RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav For Insulting Bihar And PM...
article-image

However, Tejashwi Yadav shared photos on his official social media account a day earlier claiming to have visited the flood affected area. He said, "Reaching out to inquire about the well-being among our own people in Raghopur Assembly constituency!"

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BJP Intensifies Campaign Ahead Of BTC Elections Under Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Leadership

BJP Intensifies Campaign Ahead Of BTC Elections Under Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Leadership

India Loses 4 Unicorns Amid Blanket Ban On Real Money Gaming Sector

India Loses 4 Unicorns Amid Blanket Ban On Real Money Gaming Sector

'Bas Naach, Gaa Raha Hai': Tej Pratap Yadav Taunts Brother Tejashwi During Visit To His Flood-Hit...

'Bas Naach, Gaa Raha Hai': Tej Pratap Yadav Taunts Brother Tejashwi During Visit To His Flood-Hit...

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assures Accountability In Police Action Against Koch Rajbongshi...

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assures Accountability In Police Action Against Koch Rajbongshi...

Ghaziabad: CBI Court Sentences 5 Accused To 3 Years RI, Imposes ₹2.1 Lakh Fine In Forgery &...

Ghaziabad: CBI Court Sentences 5 Accused To 3 Years RI, Imposes ₹2.1 Lakh Fine In Forgery &...