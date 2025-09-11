'Bas Naach, Gaa Raha Hai': Tej Pratap Yadav Taunts Brother Tejashwi During Visit To His Flood-Hit Constituency - VIDEO

Tej Pratap Yadav Taunts Brother Tejashwi | X

Patna, September 11: As elections draw closer, political drama in Bihar is intensifying. The tussle between the Yadav brothers has taken an ugly turn, with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s estranged son Tej Pratap Yadav attacking his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav during a visit to Tejashwi’s constituency, which is reeling under massive floods. Tej Pratap met flood-affected people and urged his brother to visit the area and stand with them in these tough times.

A video has also surfaced on social media in which Tej Pratap Yadav is seen taking a dig at his brother Tejashwi Yadav by saying that the MLA has failed and is busy in singing and dancing. The video shows that Tej Pratap is holding a mic in his hand speaking about the help he provided to the people.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It can be seen in the video that a person asks him to distribute blankets to the people hit by the floods, to which he replies, "Aap Shant rahiye, kaise baantna hai hum baant rahe hai. Sarkar madad nahi kar raha hai, lekin hum aake de rahe hai. Sarkar aapka fail hai, Vidhayak bhi fail hai bas naach raha hai, gaa raha hai." (Stay calm, I am distributing whatever needs to be distributed. The government is not helping, but I have come forward to give. The government has failed and even the MLA has failed, he is just dancing and singing.)

Earlier, a video surfaced on social media in which Tejashwi was seen dancing with few youngsters for Instagram Reel. Tej Pratap Yadav tageted his brother for dancing in the reel and made the statement against him.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Tejashwi Yadav currently represents the Raghopur constituency, it can be considered as the strong hold of the Yadav family as Lalu Prasad Yadav has represented the constituency for two terms and Rabri Dev has served Raghopur for three terms.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Tej Pratap also shared a video on his official social media account distributing relief materials to the people of the constituency. He said, "The Raghopur assembly constituency is fully affected by the flood, and the life of the common people is in an extremely bad situation. Regarding this, today I myself took charge and reached Raghopur with relief materials along with my team Tej Pratap Yadav's companions."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In another tweet he targeted the BJP and Nitish Kumar government and also his brother who is the MLA from the constituency. He said, "Today, various panchayats under Vidupur block in Raghoopur assembly constituency of Vaishali district have been fully affected by floods. Most panchayats and villages in this assembly constituency have been submerged due to floods, but no assistance of any kind is being provided by the BJP Nitish government, nor by the MP and MLA of this area."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Union Minister Giriraj Singh Slams Congress And RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav For Insulting Bihar And PM...

However, Tejashwi Yadav shared photos on his official social media account a day earlier claiming to have visited the flood affected area. He said, "Reaching out to inquire about the well-being among our own people in Raghopur Assembly constituency!"