Union Minister Giriraj Singh Slams Congress And RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav For Insulting Bihar And PM Modi, Demands Apology Over Remarks

Union Minister Giriraj Singh | X @ANI

New Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Congress and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, accusing them of insulting Bihar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I want to ask Congress and Tejashwi Yadav, how much will you insult Bihar, how much will you abuse? In your abuses, you even had derogatory words spoken about the PM's mother... The Ashok Stambh is not just the Ashok Stambh; it embodies the spirit of India, the spirit of India's Constitution, and the soul of Babasaheb Ambedkar," Singh said while speaking to reporters.

#WATCH | Delhi: On J&K CM Omar Abdullah's statement on the viral video of a mob tarnishing the national emblem on the foundation stone of Hazratbal Shrine, Union Minister Giriraj Singh says,

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, he said, "You (Rahul Gandhi) talked about a hydrogen bomb, but you dropped a beedi bomb, meaning you will compare Biharis to beedis?... If Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi do not apologise and the National Conference does not separate from the government, then you will have to face the consequences."

His remarks came a day after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah raised questions over the use of the national emblem on a foundation stone at the renovated Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar.

Abdullah said he had never seen the emblem used at any religious place, noting that it was usually reserved for government buildings or official events.

"The first question is whether the symbol should have been etched on the foundation stone. I have never seen the emblem being used in any religious place. So, what was the compulsion to have the symbol on the stone at Hazratbal Shrine? What was the need to put up the stone? Was just work not enough?" Abdullah said on Saturday.

A controversy erupted after a viral video showed a mob vandalising the Ashoka emblem inscribed on the stone plaque at the shrine, which is undergoing reconstruction and redevelopment under the Waqf Board.

