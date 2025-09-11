Ghaziabad: CBI Court Sentences 5 Accused To 3 Years RI, Imposes ₹2.1 Lakh Fine In Forgery & Cheating Case

File Pic (Representative Image)

The Spl. Judicial Magistrate, CBI Court, Ghaziabad, today, i.e., 11.09.2025, convicted and sentenced 05 private persons, namely Tarun Uppal, Sanjeev Kumar, Vipin Kumar, Suresh Chandra Saini and Gurmeet Singh Deval to 3 Years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) with a total fine of Rs. 2.1 lakh in a forgery and cheating case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the instant case on 25.04.2015 against the said accused on the allegation of forgery and cheating.

During the investigation, it was revealed that State Bank of India, Central Recruitment and Promotion Department, Corporate Centre, Mumbai, had conducted online written examination for the recruitment of Assistants in Clerical Cadre in State Bank of India on various dates during the month of July-August, 2024. The accused Gurmeet Singh Deval, Vipin Kumar and Suresh Chandra Saini had submitted online applications to State Bank of India for the post of Assistants in Clerical Cadre in State Bank of India. The accused Gurmeet Singh Deval appeared on 26.07.2014, Vipin Kumar appeared on 27.07.2014, and Suresh Chandra Saini appeared on 23.08.2014 for the said online written examination which were conducted at MIET, Meerut Campus-I, NH-58, Bagpat Crossing Bypass Road, Meerut.

During the investigation, it was revealed that accused Tarun Uppal impersonated himself as Gurmeet Singh Deval, Vipin Kumar and Suresh Chandra Saini in the aforesaid online written examination on the abovementioned dates. In conspiracy with other accused persons, Tarun Uppal had signed and placed his thumb impression on the admit cards and attendance sheets, on behalf of Gurmeet Singh Deval, Vipin Kumar, Suresh Chandra Saini, in the written online examination of State Bank of India conducted on 26.07.2014, 27.07.2014 and 23.08.2014 held at MIET, Meerut, U.P. In conspiracy with the accused Tarun Uppal, the accused Sanjeev Kumar collected an undue advantage of Rs. 6.50 lakh from the candidates Gurmeet Singh Deval (Rs. 2.50 lakh), Vipin Kumar (Rs. 2.50 lakh), Suresh Chandra Saini (Rs. 1.50 lakh) on behalf of the accused Tarun Uppal.

After investigation, the Chargesheet was filed by CBI on 30.03.2016 against the above-mentioned accused persons.

The Hon’ble Court, after the trial, convicted and sentenced the accused accordingly.