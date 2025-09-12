Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Yellow Alert In These Regions Of Karnataka; Check More Details

Yellow Alert In Bengaluru | X/ @KarnatakaSNDMC

Bengaluru: Temperatures in the city have dropped sharply as the Southwest monsoon has become active. Karnataka's capital city is set to experience light rainfall on Friday, September 12, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

The city woke up at 06: 09 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 21 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 26 PM. The weather department said that rain and cloudy skies will keep the temperatures mild and pleasant in the city.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote, "Scattered to widespread moderate rain and heavy rain at isolated places with thundershowers and strong winds in the north interior districts of the state from today to September 14, with very heavy rain at isolated places on September 13. Rain on the remaining days."

IMD advisory

Humidity levels may hover around 91 percent, making the air feel damp, especially after rainfall. The rainfall can temporarily disrupt electricity. Minor traffic snarls and the uprooting of weak tree branches are possible. The weather department has advised residents to stay indoors and close windows and doors.

Weather update for September 13

According to the weather department, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 20 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. Heavy rainfall is expected in the city on Saturday.