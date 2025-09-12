On Camera: 19-Year-Old ITI Student Jumps Into Hathni Kund Barrage, Dies

A 19-year-old ITI student from Ratanpura Kalyanpur village in Saharanpur district jumped into Hathnikund Barrage on Thursday afternoon. Her body was recovered four hours later with the help of divers.

A shocking video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The video shows exact moment when the student jupmed into the barrage.

The deceased has been identified as Shivani, whose bag containing Aadhaar card and other documents was found at the scene.

Pratap Nagar police reached the spot immediately after receiving information and launched a search operation.

According to eyewitnesses, the young woman was seen walking on the barrage for some time before descending toward the Western Yamuna Canal near the control room. Bystanders appealed to her to return, but she did not heed their requests.

After speaking on her mobile phone for a while, Shivani suddenly turned her back toward the canal and jumped into the water.

Three young men standing on the canal bank immediately jumped into the water with ropes to rescue her. However, the girl was swept away by the strong current.

Pratap Nagar police arrived at the scene upon receiving information and initiated a search operation in the canal. The victim's body was recovered from the canal approximately four hours after the incident.

The police have initiated proceedings in the matter, and further investigation is underway.