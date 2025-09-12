 On Camera: 19-Year-Old ITI Student Jumps Into Hathni Kund Barrage, Dies
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOn Camera: 19-Year-Old ITI Student Jumps Into Hathni Kund Barrage, Dies

On Camera: 19-Year-Old ITI Student Jumps Into Hathni Kund Barrage, Dies

Pratap Nagar police arrived at the scene upon receiving information and initiated a search operation in the canal. The victim's body was recovered from the canal approximately four hours after the incident.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 03:56 PM IST
article-image

A 19-year-old ITI student from Ratanpura Kalyanpur village in Saharanpur district jumped into Hathnikund Barrage on Thursday afternoon. Her body was recovered four hours later with the help of divers.

A shocking video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The video shows exact moment when the student jupmed into the barrage.

The deceased has been identified as Shivani, whose bag containing Aadhaar card and other documents was found at the scene.

Pratap Nagar police reached the spot immediately after receiving information and launched a search operation.

FPJ Shorts
Retail Inflation Rises Marginally To 2.07% August: Govt Data
Retail Inflation Rises Marginally To 2.07% August: Govt Data
Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Launch By September 30, Aims At Creating Twin-Airport System With Capacity Of 20 Million Passengers
Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Launch By September 30, Aims At Creating Twin-Airport System With Capacity Of 20 Million Passengers
Old Video Of Manisha Koirala’s Hindu Nation Remarks Resurface Amid Nepal’s Political Turmoil
Old Video Of Manisha Koirala’s Hindu Nation Remarks Resurface Amid Nepal’s Political Turmoil
Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Live Streaming: Where & When To Watch The Blockbuster Match In India?
Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Live Streaming: Where & When To Watch The Blockbuster Match In India?

According to eyewitnesses, the young woman was seen walking on the barrage for some time before descending toward the Western Yamuna Canal near the control room. Bystanders appealed to her to return, but she did not heed their requests.

Read Also
Bhopal: Cops Knock In 10 Min After Woman Posts Fake Suicide Video To Scare Husband; Meta’s...
article-image

After speaking on her mobile phone for a while, Shivani suddenly turned her back toward the canal and jumped into the water.

Three young men standing on the canal bank immediately jumped into the water with ropes to rescue her. However, the girl was swept away by the strong current.

Pratap Nagar police arrived at the scene upon receiving information and initiated a search operation in the canal. The victim's body was recovered from the canal approximately four hours after the incident.

The police have initiated proceedings in the matter, and further investigation is underway.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Not Bound To listen To...': Rahul Gandhi, UP Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh Engage In Heated Exchange...

'Not Bound To listen To...': Rahul Gandhi, UP Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh Engage In Heated Exchange...

PM Modi To Unveil 31 Projects Worth ₹8,500 Crore In Manipur On September 13

PM Modi To Unveil 31 Projects Worth ₹8,500 Crore In Manipur On September 13

On Camera: 19-Year-Old ITI Student Jumps Into Hathni Kund Barrage, Dies

On Camera: 19-Year-Old ITI Student Jumps Into Hathni Kund Barrage, Dies

Mauritius PM Ramgoolam Offers Prayers At Ram Temple In Ayodhya - VIDEO

Mauritius PM Ramgoolam Offers Prayers At Ram Temple In Ayodhya - VIDEO

'If You Shout, You Will...': Heated Exchange Between Senior Lawyers During Sunjay Kapur Case Hearing...

'If You Shout, You Will...': Heated Exchange Between Senior Lawyers During Sunjay Kapur Case Hearing...