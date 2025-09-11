 Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rainfall With Thunderstorms & Gusty Winds For Next Few Days
Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rainfall With Thunderstorms & Gusty Winds For Next Few Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rainfall with cloudy skies in some regions of Karnataka on Thursday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are set to range around 21 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Sunanda Singh
Updated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 09:43 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather Update

Bengaluru: Temperatures in the city have dropped sharply as the Southwest monsoon has become active. Karnataka's capital city is set to experience light rainfall on Thursday, September 11, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

The city woke up at 06: 09 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 21 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. Bengaluru is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 26 PM. The weather department said that rain and cloudy skies will keep the temperatures mild and pleasant in the city.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote, "Scattered to widespread moderate rain and isolated heavy rain with thundershowers and strong winds in the north interior districts of the state from today till September 14. Scattered rain in the coastal, Malnad and south interior districts."

About the Southwest monsoon

The Southwest Monsoon is a seasonal wind shift that brings heavy rainfall to South Asia, particularly India, from June to September. It is the monsoon period in India. The monsoon is characterised by a reversed wind pattern. During this time, winds usually blow from land to sea and from sea to land, bringing moisture and rainfall.

article-image

Bengaluru weather update for September 12

The city is expected to wake up at 06:09 AM and the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 21 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. The Sun is expected to set at 6: 23 PM on Friday.

