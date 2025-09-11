 Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assures Accountability In Police Action Against Koch Rajbongshi Protestors
The Chief Minister said that accountability would not be compromised. “Whichever police official’s name comes up in the enquiry, we will not spare them. Action will be taken to ensure such incidents are not repeated,” he added.

DIGJYOTI LAHKARUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 09:38 PM IST
article-image
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | File Photo

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, described the police action on Koch Rajbongshi community protestors at Golakganj in Dhubri district as “deeply saddening” and assured that strict measures would be taken against those responsible.

“Whatever happened in Golakganj is saddening. Yesterday, I sent Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah immediately to the spot and ordered the suspension of the Officer-in-Charge in the area. Debajit Kalita OC Golakganj was suspended immediately and Chiranjit Lahon, OC Gauripur sent to police reserve.

An enquiry by DIG, Assam Police has been initiated, and within five days we will receive the report. Any police personnel found guilty of using force beyond what was required, will face strict action," he said, on the sidelines of a public meeting in Udalguri ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls.

Sarma was referring to the violence that broke out on Wednesday evening when a “Jor Samadal” (protest rally with torch) organised by the All Koch-Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) and its West Dhubri district unit demanding for separate Kamatapur State abd ST status to the community was stopped by police and paramilitary personnel near Golakganj Bazaar.

The demonstrators, who were demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and a separate state for the Koch-Rajbongshi community, had marched from Chilarai College.

A scuffle ensued when security forces attempted to halt the rally, and within minutes, police resorted to the baton charge. The lathi-charge left more than a hundred protestors, including women, injured.

In response, AKRSU called a 12-hour bandh on Thursday, demanding action against the police involved in the incident.

