 Tribal Students From Assam Embark On National Integration Tour Under Indian Army's Operation Sadbhavana Programme
Tribal Students From Assam Embark On National Integration Tour Under Indian Army's Operation Sadbhavana Programme

The initiative, organised by the Red Shield Division under Spear Corps, aims to expose students from remote areas of Upper Assam to the nation’s rich cultural heritage and modern institutions, while fostering a spirit of unity and confidence.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 11:57 AM IST
Guwahati: The Indian Army on Wednesday flagged off a National Integration Tour for tribal students from Assam’s Tinsukia district under its civic outreach programme — Operation Sadbhavana, officials said.

About The Initiative

The initiative, organised by the Red Shield Division under Spear Corps, aims to expose students from remote areas of Upper Assam to the nation’s rich cultural heritage and modern institutions, while fostering a spirit of unity and confidence.

According to officials, the tour commenced on September 10 and will cover three major destinations. The students will first travel to New Delhi, where they are scheduled to meet the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan and visit several prominent heritage landmarks in the national capital.

article-image

The second leg of the tour will take them to Mumbai, where they will board Indian Navy warships and explore cultural sites that showcase the city’s diversity and vibrancy. In the final leg, the group will proceed to Ahilya Nagar to visit the Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&amp;S).

Here, the students will witness the training of Agniveers, learn about the functioning of battle tanks, participate in interactive activities, and even experience exhilarating tank rides.

At the flag-off ceremony, Army officials interacted with both students and their parents.

The parents expressed happiness and gratitude, calling it a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” for their children. The students, brimming with enthusiasm, shared their excitement about meeting the President and experiencing military life up close.

“The National Integration Tour will not only broaden the horizons of these young minds but also instill pride in the country’s heritage and inspire them to grow into responsible citizens,” an Army official said.

The initiative under Operation Sadbhavana is part of the Army’s sustained outreach to bridge distances between remote communities and mainstream India. Officials said such exposure trips have consistently helped strengthen bonds between the armed forces and people in far-flung regions of the Northeast.

