Nepal Unrest: ICAI Postpones September 2025 CA Final And Intermediate Exams In Kathmandu

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rescheduled the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate exams to be conducted at Kathmandu, Nepal, in September 2025.

In a statement released, ICAI stated that the tests scheduled for September 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15 will no longer be held as scheduled in Kathmandu because of the protests and chaos currently ongoing in the country. The institute also stated that updated dates will be revealed at a later time.

“It is announced for general information that in view of the widespread protests in Nepal, the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations to be held on 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th September 2025 stand postponed in Kathmandu (Nepal) only. Revised dates shall be announced in due course,” the notice stated.

The institute made it clear that just the Kathmandu centre is affected by the postponement. Examinations in all other cities and countries will be conducted as per the schedule announced earlier in May. “Students may note that there is no change in the schedule of Chartered Accountants examinations announced earlier with respect to other cities, countries, or centres,” ICAI said.

Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website, www.icai.org, for updates on the revised schedule.