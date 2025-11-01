 Telangana: 52 Students Hospitalised After Eating Dinner At State-Run Welfare Hostel For Boys
As many as 52 students from a state-run boys’ welfare hostel in Jogulamba Gadwal district, Telangana, were hospitalised after suffering vomiting and stomach pain following dinner on Friday night. Doctors said all are stable, with 32 discharged and others under observation. Officials suspect the hostel meal, which included sambar, rice, and cabbage curry, as the cause.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 12:49 PM IST
Representative Image/ Investopedia

Hyderabad: As many as 52 students of a state-run welfare hostel for Boys in Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana were hospitalised with complaints of vomiting and stomach-ache after consuming dinner on Friday night, officials said.

The students of the hostel located in Dharmavaram, Itikyala mandal, were admitted to a government hospital and doctors after treating them said they are clinically stable, an official said on Saturday.

A district health official said 32 students were discharged and the remaining are also safe and are kept under observation.

"We are also running a camp in the hostel", the official said.

The "affected" students stated that they were served food items including sambar, rice, cabbage curry for dinner on Friday night and later had stomach-ache and vomiting.

Telangana: 52 Students Hospitalised After Eating Dinner At State-Run Welfare Hostel For Boys

