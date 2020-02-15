Madhya Pradesh: Congress, BJP exchange barb over ROB’s rechristening

Ex-mayor and MLA Krishna Gaur demanded to rechristen ROB after name of ex-CM late Babulal Gaur. While Congress men credited Chief minister Kamal Nath. Work order was issued in 2016 for construction of ROB.

Public Relations minister PC Sharma said, “State government is committed for the development of state. Many programmes and schemes have been launched for the welfare of the state and more will be introduced.”

MLA Krishna Gaur said, “I personally as requested Chief minister for naming ROB after name of Babulal Gaur as he was highly active for development of state capital. He took initiatives for many flyovers and ROB so it is justified to rechristen ROB in the name of Babulal Gaur. So today, it was dedication only. Issue of naming is still pending.”