Madhya Pradesh: CM Kamal Nath brings investment worth Rs 3,250 crore in textile sector

BHOPAL: Textile major Trident announced an investment of Rs 3000 crore in Madhya Pradesh in ‘Investment Round Table Conference’ with CM Kamal Nath in New Delhi on Friday. Two other companies too announced investment of Rs 250 crores. These investments are expected to give employment to 14,000 people.

CM held separate discussions with industrialists from textile and garments sector and later with food and processing sector investors.

CM said that immediate clearances and licenses will be provided for at least 40 services within 7 working days. Deemed Approval provided by Invest Portal will be considered as actual approval that will have legal sanctity too. The garment units outside industrial parks will also be eligible for incentives offered under the garment sector package.

CM announced that incentives on expansion of investment will now be applicable for investment of Rs 5 crore, which was Rs 10 crore earlier.