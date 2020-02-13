Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Neelanshu Chaturvedi files case against clerks for tampering gun licences

For instance the licence of Chaturvedi was given area extension violating the norms. In many licences the area or the states are added violating the norms.

In many of the licences the quota of ammunition has been increased, in 10 years time around 10,000 cartridges reached in grey market and probably into the hands of dacoit, naxals and organised crime mafia.

Satna is adjoins Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. It is affected with dacioty gangs and criminals of UP take shelter in MP after committing crime in there and vice versa.

STF found that the said clerks are so daring that they had made the entry of licence issued from Jammu and Kashmir, without verifying it from the issued office.

Another important issue pertains to licence of the prohibited bore, the gun is of the prohibited bore and the licence and permission process is the jurisdiction of the state and Union Government.

In some of the licences the name of the retainer is added without taking the police report.

It is alleged that the clerks with the help of other staff had committed the irregularities, it is alleged that they had created the fake signature of the issuing officer, including his seal and other documents.

The involvement of the licence holders into the irregularities cannot be ruled out. It is alleged that the powerful people had misused their power to obtain licences. It is claimed that bribe could be the major driver of the whole scam.