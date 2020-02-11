Madhya Pradesh: Schemes benefiting less than 10K to be scrapped, says Chief Secretary SR Mohanty

If central funds are not available for any scheme and if that scheme becomes a financial burden for the state, it should be scrapped, Mohanty said.

Mohanty said that expenses for electricity had been reduced and that the group should discuss each projects to make guidelines for further action.

The Chief Secretary, however, made it clear that the government would call off many schemes, due of lack of funds.

From Mohanty’s statement it was evident that the government might reduce funds for some of the schemes.

Group formed for carrying projects

Additional chief secretary M Gopal Reddy is the coordinator of the group that will look after energy and infrastructure. The group comprises ACS Mohd Suleman, Principal Secretary Malay Shrivastava, Manu Shrivastava, Sanjay Shukla, Nitish Vyas and deputy secretary Ajay Choube.

ACS Manoj Shrivastava is the coordinator of the group for social sector. The group comprises ACS Vinod Kumar, PS SN Mishra, Ashok Shah, Deepali Rastogi, secretary Ramesh Thete, Chandrashekhar Borkar and deputy secretary Rupesh Patwar.

ACS Iqbal Singh Bains is the coordinator of the group that will look after agriculture and other sectors related to it. ACS JN Kansotia, PS Rajesh Rajora, Ajit Kesri, secretary M Selwendran and deputy secretary Shakti Sharan are its members.

ACS KK Singh is the coordinator of the group that will look after education and health sectors. ACS Veera Rana, PS Anupam Rajan, Dipti Gaud Mukherjee, Rashmi Arun Shami, Pallavi Jain Govil, Shivshekhar Shukla and deputy secretary T Ilayaraja and OP Gupta are members of the group.

ACS Anurag Jain is the coordinator of the group that will look after additional revenue earnings. ACS ICP Kesri, PS Neeraj Mandloi, Sanjay Dubey, Aniruddh Mukherjee, Manish Rastogi, DP Ahuja, Amit Rathor and deputy secretary Manoj Jain are its members.