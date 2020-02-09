Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi pitches for creation of Vindhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: BJP MLA from Maihar, Narayan Tripathi has raised the demand for creation of separate Vindhya Pradesh, once again. However, Minister Kamleshwar Patel hailing from Vindhya region dismissed the demand saying people of this region already have enough say in the government.

Demand for separate Vindhya Pradesh is not new. It was reiterated by Vindhya Ekta Parishad again in a programme organized in Bhopal on Sunday.

Tripathi, speaking as patron of the organization said that development of the region has suffered therefore a new state should be carved to bring the region to parity with other states.

“I have written letter to PM and CM demanding need for a separate state. I will also write to MPs and MLAs of the region to support the cause,” said Tripathi.