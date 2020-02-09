Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi pitches for creation of Vindhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: BJP MLA from Maihar, Narayan Tripathi has raised the demand for creation of separate Vindhya Pradesh, once again. However, Minister Kamleshwar Patel hailing from Vindhya region dismissed the demand saying people of this region already have enough say in the government.
Demand for separate Vindhya Pradesh is not new. It was reiterated by Vindhya Ekta Parishad again in a programme organized in Bhopal on Sunday.
Tripathi, speaking as patron of the organization said that development of the region has suffered therefore a new state should be carved to bring the region to parity with other states.
“I have written letter to PM and CM demanding need for a separate state. I will also write to MPs and MLAs of the region to support the cause,” said Tripathi.
The BJP MLA who was earlier with the Congress said that he will raise the demand in the budget session in state assembly as well.
However, cabinet minister Kamleshwar Patel, hailing from the same region, addressing the gathering in the same programme expressed displeasure over whole idea of new state.
‘Those who say people of Vindhya region do not have a say are mistaken. They are so empowered that they come and speak their mind in Bhopal so boldly. Their voice is heard and has impact in government,’ said Patel.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)