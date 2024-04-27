Bhopal: Traffic Chaos On RRL Trisection-Misrod Stretch Post BRTS Demolition

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The demolition of the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) has made Hoshangabad road more prone to accidents as the authorities are still to construct a central verge or divider for traffic management on the dismantled corridor. A divider or central verge separates opposing lanes of traffic to prevent vehicles traveling in opposite directions from colliding.

However, the absence of any such arrangement on the stretch from RRL Trisection to Misrod has given ample choice to motorists to take a U-turn as per their convenience. This has given rise to incidents of accidents and head-on collisions on the stretch. The 25 km BRTS corridor, now being dismantled, stretched from Bairagarh to 11th Mile on Hoshangabad Road.

Central verge has been constructed at stretches like Roshanpura Square to Banganga Square but still the work is in progress on the stretch between RRL Trisection and Misrod police station.

‘Install temporary dividers’

“The construction of divider and central verge is getting delayed and so the authorities need to arrange temporary dividers for smooth traffic flow on the busy Hoshangabad Road till grouting of concrete structure is being carried out.”

-Shailendra Pradhan, local resident and ex-MLA

‘Traffic goes haywire’

“The entire stretch from RRL Trisection to Misrod central and so the traffic has gone haywire on the route. Motorists are taking U-turns at their own will as there is no proper demarcation thus making the Hoshangabad Road accident prone.”

-Sunil Upadhyaya, New colonies welfare Assn, president

Precast slabs being used to create divider

“The civic body is using precast slabs to create central verge and divider. The demolition of the corridor and the construction of the central verge should have been carried out simultaneously as this would have regulated the traffic flow. In absence of a divider, motorists are moving at their free will leading to mishaps.”

- Ajay Singh, local resident

‘Expedite central verge construction’

As there is no proper divider or central verge that separates opposing lanes of traffic, the commuters have got a chance to take a U turn as per their convenience. And this haphazard movement of traffic is leading to road accidents. Concerned agency should expedite construction of the central verge and provide proper cuts on roads for the convenience of motorists.”

- Priyanath Pathak, resident of Devsthali