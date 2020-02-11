Madhya Pradesh: 9 of Mandsaur family killed in Rajasthan accident

Mandsaur/ Neemuch: A pall of gloom descended on Sandhara village of Mandsaur district after nine members of a family were killed in a road accident near Pawan Dham on Bhilwara-Kota state highway late on Monday night.

According to information, the jeep they were travelling in collided with a roadways bus. While seven people died on the spot, two others died on way to hospital in Bhilwara. Eleven others, including passersby, were also injured in the accident.

The family was on way back to their native Sandhara village after attending a function, police added.

"Six men and three women were killed in the accident. Eleven people, including six passengers of the jeep, were injured. Six people, three critically injured, are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhilwara," Bhilwara Superintendent of Police Harendra Kumar said.