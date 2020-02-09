Give me a chance, I will set right my Madhya Pradesh in 2 years, says DG Gupta

If I get the chance to serve the state as a DGP, I will going set right my state in two years and the nation in eight year, said Special Director General of Police Police Reforms Maithili Sharan Gupta while talking to Free Press on Sunday.

A post went viral on social media, and it was claimed that it was posted by the DG Gupta.

While talking Free Press he stated that in the post he had tried to express his feelings that why he is not the firth choice for the DGP and also raised that he is been framed in a conspiracy so that he may not become the DGP of the state.

“I feel others (esteemed journalist and good public personalities) should come forward to convey my point of view and potential to make a difference in delivery to public and transforming police as real saviour and helper. I would not like to project myself as victim or aggrieved. Government should realise I am having capacity to turn around policing in the state. Community participation would be in big way. There would be monitory reward to them. It may turn earning opportunity to them in their lean season or liesure time. If government is failing to recognise. I would not like to project myself as victim or agrieved party. I would treat fate accompli to poor public of the state. Very unfortunate to them.Regards”.