Shivraj Singh Chouhan admits he was ordered by Centre to topple Kamal Nath's govt: Congress slams MP CM

Indore: State media in-charge of Congress and former minister Jitu Patwari on Wednesday alleged that Centre has conspire to topple Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh and it was accepted by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.Addressing a press conference, Patwari claimed, “Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has accepted in a meeting with Sanwer activists during his Indore visit on June 8 that he toppled the government on the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda.”
An audio clip of Chouhan addressing the activists has also been circulated on social media over which State’s spokesperson Narendra Saluja took guarantee of being authentic and claimed that they will release the video f the same if Chouhan denied his voice in audio.
“We were claiming from a long time that Kamal Nath government was toppled in the state by the conspiracy of centre and BJP which was accepted by Chouhan. He can be heard saying that he couldn’t become CM without Jyotiraditya Scindia and Tulsi Silawat and activists will have to get Silawat win in by polls to see him CM further,” Patwari alleged.
He said that congress will take legal advice in the matter and will knock court’s and the President’s door against BJP’s move of making government unethically.Patwari also held centre for being responsible for COVID-19 spread in country and Madhya Pradesh as BJP has bought the then ‘Health Minister’ Tulsiram Silawat. He also claimed to win 20 seats out of 22 seats in the bypolls.
Congress to distribute 25 lakh masks
Patwari said that State Congress will launch an awareness campaign against COVID-19 and will distribute 25 lakh masks in Indore in first phase.
“We will distribute masks in Indore along with following the government guidelines. We will continue support government in fight against COVID-19,” he said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)