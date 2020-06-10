Shivraj Singh Chouhan admits he was ordered by Centre to topple Kamal Nath's govt: Congress slams MP CM

Indore: State media in-charge of Congress and former minister Jitu Patwari on Wednesday alleged that Centre has conspire to topple Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh and it was accepted by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.Addressing a press conference, Patwari claimed, “Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has accepted in a meeting with Sanwer activists during his Indore visit on June 8 that he toppled the government on the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda.”

An audio clip of Chouhan addressing the activists has also been circulated on social media over which State’s spokesperson Narendra Saluja took guarantee of being authentic and claimed that they will release the video f the same if Chouhan denied his voice in audio.

“We were claiming from a long time that Kamal Nath government was toppled in the state by the conspiracy of centre and BJP which was accepted by Chouhan. He can be heard saying that he couldn’t become CM without Jyotiraditya Scindia and Tulsi Silawat and activists will have to get Silawat win in by polls to see him CM further,” Patwari alleged.