Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Congress leaders Ajay Singh and Suresh Pachouri come face to face over ticket distribution

Choudhary has always been in the Pachouri faction. Choudhary’s brother Mukesh Chaturvedi was a legislator of the BJP, so if the former does not get ticket, he may try to find an alternative.

When Premchand Guddu crossed over to the Congress from the BJP, Nath had to mollify party legislators from Ujjain including former minister Sajjan Singh Verma.

There is opposition to the efforts of Digvijaya and those of Nath to bring some leaders to the party. This may be detrimental to the Congress’s efforts to win the by-elections.

Joshi praises Digvijaya

When former chief minister Digvijaya Singh praised ex-minister Deepak Joshi calling him ‘an upright son of an honest father’, Joshi reciprocated. Joshi said whatever Singh spoke about his father was really appreciable. There is confusion over Joshi. Although Joshi has been made a member of the BJP’s by-election management committee, he is not happy. He is in touch with the Congress leaders.

Side not decided: Kushwaha

A legislator from the Bahujan Samaj Party, Sanjeev Kushwaha, said he did not receive any instruction from the party bosses about whose side he should take in the RS polls. He also said the BJP leaders did not talk to him about it. The BSP legislator, however, said he was with the government for development of his constituency.