Madhya Pradesh: Congress demands by polls through ballot papers to avoid corona transmission

BHOPAL: The Congress party has demand to conduct by elections through ballot papers in place of EVMs.

The memorandum has been submitted to chief electoral officer on Tuesday. The by-elections are to be held on 24 assembly constituencies.

The party incharge of elections JP Dhanopia said threat of COVID-19 infection still persists. About 1000 to 1200 people come to vote at every polling booth. If the EVMs are used, about 1000 voters will press the button and if an infected person touches the button, the infection will spread to others. MP Congress Committee stated that election through ballot papers will prevent corona spread.

Congress demands polls on Joura, Agar seats

The Congress party has demanded by elections on Joura assembly seat in Morena district and Agar assembly constituency of Agar Malwa district. Dhanopia said seat of Joura was vacated on December 21, 2019, and the seat of Agar fell vacant on January 31, 2020. According to the Public Representatives Act, 1951, the elections have to be held within six month of seats falling vacant. Dhanopia asked chief electoral officer to inform about the status of by-elections so that the party can prepare for it accordingly.