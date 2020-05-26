Madhya Pradesh: After 6-day wait at procurement centre in Agar, farmer dies

Agar: A 45-year-old farmer from Malwasa village in Agar district of Madhya Pradesh who had come to the procurement centre on May 19 had to wait for his turn till Monday. But his "final call" had come and he couldn't finally make it.

Through a unique state government SMS scheme, farmers are informed to reach procurement centre and get their produce weighed and then sell it off.

However, the wait for Prem Singh, son of Ram Singh was too long and he failed to endure it.

Following the corona wrath and limited resources and manpower, the centre lacked facilities and the numerous farmers who assembled there had to "fend" for themselves.

During preliminary investigation, it was stated that the deceased died of a heart attack.

While his harvest was being weighed, Premsingh fell unconscious around 5pm. Centre manager Sanjay Carpenter immediately took him to the district hospital from where his relatives took him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead while undergoing treatment.

As soon as district collector Sanjay Kumar, superintendent of police Rakesh Kumar Sagar came to know about the incident, they rushed to the spot and met the deceased's relatives. Collector Kumar assured every possible help to the kin.

Meanwhile, politics over the incident has already kicked off as district Congress president Babulal Yadav accused state government for mismanagement at the Centre and demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation for the farmer’s family.