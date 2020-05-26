Indore: City based TV actor ends life, writes ‘Death of dreams is worst' in endnote

Indore

City based TV Serial actress Preksha Mehta allegedly committed suicide by hanging self from the ceiling at her resident in Bajrang Nagar under Hira Nagar police station jurisdiction here on Tuesday morning. She had shared her Instagram Story in which she wrote- ‘Sabse Bura Hota Hai Sapno Ka Mar Jana’.

25-year-old Preksha left behind a suicide note but didn’t mention the reason behind taking such an extreme step. Hira Nagar police station in charge Rajeev Bhadoriya said that Preksha was found hanging, by one of her family members around 6.30 am after which she was taken to the hospital by her father.

“Preksha was a TV actor and was in the city since the lockdown. We are investigating the case further to know the reason of her suicide,” Bhadoriya added.

It is said that Preksha worked in many TV serials and she had played a crucial role in Crime Patrol serial also. She was in Mumbai for about three years and was working as TV serial actor.