'Baghban' screenwriter, 'Crime Patrol' actor Shafique Ansari loses battle to thoracic cancer

Television actor Shafique Ansari, know for his stint in 'Crime Patrol' tele-series, passed away on Sunday due to cancer. He was 54.
According to reports, actor Shafique Ansari was battling with thoracic cancer for the past two years. He was also diagnosed with a lung infection earlier this year and was undergoing treatment for the same. The Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) took to their Twitter handle to offer condolences.
The tweet read: "CINTAA expresses it’s deepest condolence on the demise of Mr Ansari Shafique (Member since: June 2008)."
Shafique Ansari was a part of CINTAA for more than a decade.
Apart from his acting stints, he was also a screenwriter and assistant director. Shafique had co-written the screenplay of Amitabh Bachchan's 2003 family drama - 'Baghban'.
Earlier, Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital on April 29. While Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia.
