'Baghban' screenwriter, 'Crime Patrol' actor Shafique Ansari loses battle to thoracic cancer

Television actor Shafique Ansari, know for his stint in 'Crime Patrol' tele-series, passed away on Sunday due to cancer. He was 54.

According to reports, actor Shafique Ansari was battling with thoracic cancer for the past two years. He was also diagnosed with a lung infection earlier this year and was undergoing treatment for the same. The Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) took to their Twitter handle to offer condolences.

The tweet read: "CINTAA expresses it’s deepest condolence on the demise of Mr Ansari Shafique (Member since: June 2008)."