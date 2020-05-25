MP Congress spokesperson Siddharth Singh Rajawat puts up Jyotiraditya Scindia missing posters, booked

FPJ News Service

Bhopal / Gwalior

An FIR was registered against MP Congress spokesperson Siddharth Singh Rajawat who was arrested for putting up posters declaring former parliamentarian Jyotiraditya Scindia ‘missing’ in Gwalior on Sunday. In the posters, Rajawat declared whosoever will find Scindia will get Rs5,100. He gave his phone number on the posters.

The incident indicates all is not well on political front in the state, which is locked in a battle with corona pandemic.

A poster in Gwalior declaring former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia gone “missing” kicked up a storm across MP on Sunday even before the din over posters declaring Sadhvi Pragya, Kamal Nath and Nakul Nath as missing settled. The poster about Scindia who crossed over to BJP pulling down the Congress government led to arrest of state Congress spokesperson.

“We put up these posters to remind Scindia ji for his services to the state’s people, badly hit by COVID-19. Before joining BJP, he used to say there was no opportunity in Congress to serve people but now he is missing for over 2 months,” Siddharth told FPJ. “I was arrested on the basis of clue given by Scindia”, he added.