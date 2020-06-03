Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Political Move? Two new grids to be set up for improving power supply to poll-bound Sanwer

Call it a BJP’s political move or routine work of Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company. People of Sanwer is going to see drop in their power woes as two more grids are going to set up for their tehsil.

“These grids will benefit about 10,000 consumers in Sanwer. On the instructions of the cabinet minister Tulsi Silawat, the power company has approved the project under the rural electrification scheme,” said a statement issued by West Discom.

It is to be noted that Silawat, who was elected as MLA on Congress ticket from Sanwer segment had joined BJP some months ago and was made a minister in Shivraj Singh Government. He is going to contest the by-election from the same segment on BJP ticket this time.

West Discom Indore rural superintending engineer DN Sharma said that the consumers of the rural areas of Sanwer had demanded new grids after which the issue was discussed by Silawat with West Discom managing director Vikas Narwal.

A 3.15 MW capacity grid of 33/11 kV will be set up at Bardari in the area which will benefit about 7000 consumers from villages such as Bardari, Bhanvarasala, Kumedi, Baroli, Revathi etc.

Similarly, a 33/11 kV grid will be set up in Buranakheri village near Kanadia which will benefit about 3000 consumers in the villages of Buranakheri, Sahukhedi, Khatrikhedi, Begamkheri, Jamalpiplia, Barodkara, Harnakhedi, Chitkana, Bisankheda, Khemana, Chauhankhedi, Khatipipalia.

“About 3 crores will be spent on both grids and their connected lines. Instructions have also been given to start the work in view of power supply from these two grids before August 15,” the Discom statement said.