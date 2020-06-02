Madhya Pradesh: 36 lakh consumers in Malwa-Nimar to get special concessions on electricity bills

Indore: With Shivraj Singh Chouhan government announcing special concessions on electricity bills, nearly 36 lakh consumers of Malwa and Nimar are expected to benefit from it.

Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company managing director Vikas Narwal said that the state government has issued concessions orders on Tuesday. In this, about 4 lakh consumers of Indore city and a total of 36 lakh consumers in all 15 districts of Malwa and Nimar regions will be benefited.

Narwal said that about 21 lakh consumers associated with Sambal Yojana, who had a bill amount of Rs 100 in April, will have to pay merely Rs 50 in May, June and July.

Domestic consumers whose monthly bills for April were up to Rs 100 and those whose bills were from Rs 101 to Rs 400 for April, May and June, have to pay Rs 100 only.

Similarly, Narwal said merely 50 per cent amount will be charged from consumers whose bill were between Rs 100 to Rs 400 bills in April but the bill amount for higher than Rs 400 in the following three months.

This relief scheme will benefit about 32 lakh domestic consumers.

Narwal said that the recovery of fixed charges from non-domestic, low-pressure industrial and high-end industrial consumers for April, May and June will be done until September.

From October, this permanent charge amount will be taken in six equal instalments till March 2021 without any surcharge. In this way, more than four lakh non-domestic consumers will be benefited. Narwal said that this scheme of the state government will help the common people and consumers in the time of coronavirus pandemic.