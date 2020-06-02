Indore: Temperature falls 10 degree Celcius below normal as rains lash city

Indore: The weather took a U turn on Tuesday as the pre-monsoon rains lashed the city in wee hours. Moderate rains continued to fall for more than two hours early morning, giving relief to citizens from the oppressive heat.

Day temperature took a nosedive of 10 degrees Celsius below normal while night temperature too dropped by five degrees Celsius below normal. Officials of Regional Meteorological Department officials said that the situation will remain same for next couple of days and the city may get a spell of heavy winds and thunder.

“Southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala. Under the influence of the deep depression, light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over West Madhya Pradesh on 4th June,” officials said. As a result, the Indore region will witness heavy winds and thunderstorm for couple of days.

Denizens of Indore woke up to the rainy morning and the sky remained cloudy throughout the day. Sun shone only for few minutes in the afternoon and again the clouds enveloped the sky.

Maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 29.8 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 20.4 degrees Celsius. Humidity was recorded at 88 percent in the morning and 65 percent in the evening.

People need to be extra careful in this season

Amid increasing number of COVID-19 patients, a sudden change in weather may affect the immunity of people and they need to be extra careful.

HoD of Medicine Department in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Dr VP Pandey said that the change in weather will increase cases of cough and cold and also the chances of increasing infection.

“As the COVID-19 virus is new and it is early to comment on how it will behave in this season. Earlier, it was expected that the virus would turn less effective in summer but that did not happen,” he said.

Dr Pandey said that people need to be extra careful as the cases of cough and cold usually increase in this season. “People should not panic due to normal cough and cold due to weather change. But, they should not avoid the symptoms of COVID-19 as well. They should properly evaluate the symptoms and consult doctors,” he said adding “Regular exercise and immunity boosters may help in keeping people healthy.”